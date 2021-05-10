Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBP agents discover cow dung cakes in left behind suitcase at Dulles Airport

items.[0].image.alt
CBP
Cow dung
Customs and Border Protection seizes Ohio immigrant family's life savings at airport
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:38:52-04

DULLES, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently discovered a little surprise inside some luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Two cow dung cakes were found in a left behind suitcase from an Air India flight that had landed April 4.

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Cow dung has also been reportedly used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial, and as a fertilizer.

Despite the alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential risk of causing and spreading Foot and Mouth disease.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease could cause significant economic losses to livestock populations.

Officials say a single detection would likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat.

The United States has not had a case since 1929.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020