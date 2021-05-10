CBP agents discover cow dung cakes in left behind suitcase at Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently discovered a little surprise inside some luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Two cow dung cakes were found in a left behind suitcase from an Air India flight that had landed April 4.

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Cow dung has also been reportedly used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial, and as a fertilizer.

Despite the alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential risk of causing and spreading Foot and Mouth disease.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease could cause significant economic losses to livestock populations.

Officials say a single detection would likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat.

The United States has not had a case since 1929.

