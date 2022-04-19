Cause of deadly car crash in Baltimore County still under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — On April 17, around 11:40 a.m., there was a deadly car crash between a 2011 Dodge Ram and a 2006 Honda motorcycle in Baltimore County.

The collision occurred on Lillian Holt Drive, as the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions. The truck made a left turn towards Trump Mill Rd. in front of the motorcycle and the two collided.

Mark Conklin, 50, was the driver of the motorcycle and he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team will continue investigating to determine the cause of the crash.