Caught on camera: Two men rob Domino's delivery worker

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for two suspects responsible for robbing a Domino's delivery worker in Pigtown. It happened Monday night around 9:45 in the 1100 block of W. Hamburg near Cross Street.

"It's kind of scary," said neighbor Daniel Ridmans. "It looks like it happened just a few feet from my front door."

Home surveillance video captured the crime on camera.

The video obtained by WMAR-2 News shows two suspects running up to the Domino's worker. One of the suspects' appears to point a gun at the worker. It's unclear what if anything the suspects got away with but before the video ends you see the suspects and the victims move in opposite directions

"No one should have to live in fear of doing their job," said Diante Edwards. "This is something we're going to be discussing tonight at our neighborhood meeting group."

Edwards is the president of the community group Citizens of Pigtown. He saw the video of the robbery and said it's concerning.

"We work really hard with all of our resources to make Pigtown a welcoming neighborhood for everyone."

Edwards said the robbery will be a topic of discussion with the community liaison officer.

"I'm sure a lot of people have questions," he said.

WMAR has learned police are actively investigating the incident. There have been no arrests, but officers were in the neighborhood canvasing for information and asking for video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.