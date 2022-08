Catonsville Walmart evacuated because of gas leak

WMAR Staff

Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 18, 2022

BALTIMORE — A Catonsville Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas leak. BGE was requested when the natural gas meter broke. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.