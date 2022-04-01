Catonsville fire sends one firefighter to hospital

CATONSVILLE — One firefighter was sent to the hospital for evaluation after a house fire in Baltimore County on Thursday.

According to Baltimore County fire, crews responded approximately at 5:00p.m., for a house fully engulfed in the 100 block of Newburg Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found a three story home with fire on the second and third floor.

Crews were challenged by older construction and fire in attic and walls.

There were no injuries to civilians.

The firefighter was transported to University of Maryland for evaluation.