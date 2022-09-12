Catonsville chef sweeping the country with homemade lasagna

BALTIMORE — Raise your fork if you love lasagna.

Well, there is a lot of love with, “Lasagna with Love.” This is a pasta roots effort that is sweeping the country.

You volunteer to make lasagna and then you deliver the dish to a neighbor in need.

Fabulous Chef Lindsay Keller from Catonsville was deep diving on YouTube one night and a found a lasagna love in Wisconsin. “I watched and immediately said, this is for me,” said Keller who also has a full time job.

So she works from home, from her full time job for cash in Catonsville.

She commutes to the kitchen for a job that pays in layers.

"Just like lasagna," said Keller. It doesn’t take her long to prep.

She gets the sauce going. Using pre-baked lasagna noodles, ricotta.

And love goes right into the oven. Keller will receive emails from those who have signed up.

Some people are out of work, some are coming out of the hospital, and she goes out every Friday morning to deliver the goods to people who will never meet.

“No, I just get out of my car and deliver the lasagna to their front door. Then I text them to come get it,” said this very proud volunteer.

Keller says it’s the best volunteer job she’s had. Great satisfaction, lots of layers to this.

“Just like lasagna,” as she says. If you would like to volunteer to cook, you would like a meal, or if you would like to donate to those making the meals, please click here for more information.