Catching up with the McKenney Brothers

BALTIMORE — A local family that took part in an international singing competition years ago, now has an entertainment business.

The McKenney family's four brothers took part in the world championship of performing arts back in 2015.

The R&B group called themselves "Mac Four."

We featured them in one of our newscasts six years ago and since then, the family has started an entertainment company in Georgia.

Today, they were back in Baltimore, the city where they grew up and two of the brothers told us they've been busy!

"Right now, we just released our music video called "Alone With You" which is on youtube, Mac for McKenney. We just released that one. Make sure you check that out as well. We just came back here to show love to Baltimore."

The McKenney brothers also want other budding stars to know they should always follow their dreams and that no matter where you start, you can always make it big.