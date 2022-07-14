Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cat in Frederick County tests positive for rabies virus

Rabies Deaths
F. A. Murphy/AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample. Five Americans died of rabies in 2021 — the largest number in a decade — and health officials say some occurred because people didn’t realize they’d been infected or refused life-saving shots. (F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
Rabies Deaths
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 17:10:00-04

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat from Frederick County tested positive for rabies.

On Thursday, the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD) received a report that a pet cat from Warner Road, between Renner Road and Matthews Road, in Frederick County, Maryland, tested positive for the rabies virus. The cat, described as an 8-month-old, black, domestic shorthair, was brought to Animal Control on Tuesday, July 12.

The FCHD recommends that any people who may have had contact with this cat between June 28 and July 12 consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342. If any pets had contact with the cat, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301- 600-1717.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite. Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post exposure treatment is had.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019