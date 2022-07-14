Cat in Frederick County tests positive for rabies virus

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat from Frederick County tested positive for rabies.

On Thursday, the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD) received a report that a pet cat from Warner Road, between Renner Road and Matthews Road, in Frederick County, Maryland, tested positive for the rabies virus. The cat, described as an 8-month-old, black, domestic shorthair, was brought to Animal Control on Tuesday, July 12.

The FCHD recommends that any people who may have had contact with this cat between June 28 and July 12 consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342. If any pets had contact with the cat, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301- 600-1717.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite. Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post exposure treatment is had.