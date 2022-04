HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A cat died in a fire that caused $100,000 in damage to a Havre de Grace home Thursday night, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

About 40 firefighters spent 10 minutes working to control the fire, which was reported in the 100 block of Weber Street at about 9:44 p.m.

The fire began in the kitchen, and was discovered by a neighbor.

The cause remains under investigation.

Two adults have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.