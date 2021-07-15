Watch
Casey Cares Foundation holds caring connections party

Casey Cares Foundation holds caring connections party
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 17:56:23-04

BALTIMORE — The Casey Cares Foundation brought families together to meet and support each other Thursday.

The Casey Cares Foundation partnered with Urban Pirates for their first in-person caring connections party since the pandemic began Thursday.

About a dozen critically ill children and their families attended the event. They got a chance to connect, and share stories and resources. Most of all, they got a break.

"It's so important for these families to have connections with people and for them to have support from people whether it’s from Casey Cares, or whether it’s from other families going through a similar diagnosis and treatment,” said Casey Cares Foundation Deputy Associate Director Erin Ritter. “It means a ton to the families."

Attendees got to enjoy some music, games, costumed characters, and more.

