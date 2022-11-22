Casey Cares Foundation helps families of critically ill children while inflation takes a hit on donations

COLUMBIA, Md. — The holidays are a season of giving but this year high inflation has many families stretching their budgets. People are spending more money on goods and services and have fewer dollars to donate.

Several local charities face challenges brought on by the current economy. High prices not only mean people have less money to give but it also cost charities more money to help those in need.

The smiles captured in a wall of photos at Casey Cares Foundation’s office say it all. Casey Cares is a local organization which helps lift the spirits of families with critically ill children by giving them a break from hospital stays and doctor visits.

Casey Cares Foundation founder and executive director Casey Baynes said “so, those little moments and lasting memories, whether it’s a day out at the Aquarium or going to enjoy a Raven‘s game or a fresh pair of PJs at the hospital, it really does turn their day around therefore, turning their life around.”

The economic challenges brought on by high inflation have taken a toll on people's ability to give and support charitable organizations like Casey Cares.

“Sadly, we have seen a dip in donations, but we understand it. We’re fortunate to have really dedicated donors and board members who are willing and able to stick with us, so we can continue to provide the activities that are so desperately needed,” Baynes said.

While donations are down, the number of volunteers is up.

“People are more giving of their time and they’re ready to get out and have some fun all to help the critically ill children in our communities. But, it’s definitely that wanting to get out and wanting maybe to get something back from it to get a little bit of enjoyment,” Baynes said.

Whether it's providing pajamas for kids or putting together a fun pack of pizza and a movie for a night in of family entertainment, volunteers pitch in to help those in need. However, inflation makes it more difficult to meet the rising demand of families needing help.

“Casey Cares, even with inflation, has never denied the request of a critically ill child. And to us, that’s true success. So, yes we have to work harder. Yes, it’s costing us more to get these donations and to give these families exactly what they need when they need it. But, that’s what it’s about, is to make sure that we can give them those little moments and lasting memories,” Baynes said.

Click here for details on how to support families with critically ill children through Casey Cares Foundation.

