Carroll County special needs children shine at McDaniel College's annual Tournament of Champions

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Children with special needs had their time to shine.

More than 100 elementary school and middle school students with special needs teamed up with more than 100 McDaniel College students for the 31st annual Tournament of Champions at McDaniel College in Westminster.

The Tournament of Champions allows the students with disabilities to participate alongside McDaniel students to compete and challenge in various athletic events.

Some of those events included parachute play, beach ball volleyball, bowling, among others. All events are modified to meet the individual needs of the participants.

They do not compete against each other and can go back to any of the event stations to better their own scores.

Tournament of Champions is organized by students in McDaniel College’s adapted physical education class in conjunction with Carroll County Public Schools.