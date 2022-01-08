Carroll County Sheriff's Office looking for a 66-year-old man last seen this morning in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 66-year-old man last seen this morning in Westminster.

According to officials, Paul Donald McGee Jr, was last seen on Bankard Road at approximately 10 a.m. There is concern due to a potential cognitive impairment.

McGee is approximately 5’9”, 160 lbs, and may be wearing dark colored pants with a blue pullover.

He is believed to be in possession of a white colored 2002 Buick Century with Pennsylvania registration LLR3848.

Anyone who locates either Mr. McGee or his vehicle is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at 410-386-5900.