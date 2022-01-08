Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carroll County Sheriff's Office looking for a 66-year-old man last seen this morning in Westminster

items.[0].image.alt
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Paul Donald McGee Jr
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 22:22:42-05

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 66-year-old man last seen this morning in Westminster.

According to officials, Paul Donald McGee Jr, was last seen on Bankard Road at approximately 10 a.m. There is concern due to a potential cognitive impairment.

McGee is approximately 5’9”, 160 lbs, and may be wearing dark colored pants with a blue pullover.

He is believed to be in possession of a white colored 2002 Buick Century with Pennsylvania registration LLR3848.

Anyone who locates either Mr. McGee or his vehicle is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at 410-386-5900.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019