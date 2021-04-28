Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigates serious motor vehicle collision in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Md. — Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious car crash that happened Wednesday morning.

At around 10:14 a.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the 4300 block of Water Tank Road for a reported single motor vehicle collision with rollover. The collision involved a 2014 Ford Fusion.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver, an 18-year-old male from Hampstead, was traveling Westbound on Water Tank Road, just West of Rupp Road, when the vehicle went off the roadway on the right and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle overturn.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in a field.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by medical personnel for further treatment. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Corporal Prushinski at 410-386-5900 or mprushinski@carrollcountymd.gov.