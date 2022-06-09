Watch
Carroll County School Board bans certain flags including pride flag from schools

Picture of a pride flag in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 09, 2022
CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County School Board has voted to ban the display of certain flags, including pride flags, on school property.

The board voted four to one Wednesday night with the student representative also voting against the policy.

It bans flags that represent political symbols.

Students are still allowed to wear or show materials like pride flags on their clothing.

This issue came up several months ago when a parent group in Carroll County expressed concerns about pride flags being donated and displayed inside classrooms.

The only flags permitted on school property are the American, Maryland, Carroll County flags and flags related to student achievement, sports banners and flags of other nations.

