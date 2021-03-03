Carroll County Public Library plans to reopen with limited services on March 8

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — On March 8, Carroll County Public Library (CCPL) will reopen all branches for limited services Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Branches will remain closed on Sundays.

Safety requirements for customers include wearing face masks that cover both mouth and nose; maintaining social distances of at least 6 feet; keeping visits short; encouraging anyone who has symptoms or feels ill to postpone their visit; and limiting building capacities.

With library branches reopening, customers will have access to library computers, browsing and checking out materials, information and reference requests, printing, faxing, copying, and library card registrations.

Express Pickup, virtual programs, and free access to WiFi from library parking lots will continue. Passport and notary services and meeting room usage will be unavailable.

