Carroll County marching band raises money to perform in Pearl Harbor Day Parade

CARROLL COUNTY — The Century High School Knights was scouted and selected to represent the state of Maryland at the Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade in Hawaii, but they need your help.

The band will take a five day trip to honor the U.S.S Maryland, which fought during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

However, there are substantial costs for the band to be able to perform.

$2,000 per performer to be exact, which includes airfare, the Hawaii itinerary, transporting the instruments and uniforms, and more.

The Booster program at the school has committed to providing at least $500 to each performer, the goal is at least $80,000.

The school is asking for donations of any kind.

To donate through the Boosters website, visit here.

To donate through the schools PayPal link, visit here.