WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Carroll County man has been found guilty of Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault and Deadly weapon following a four-day jury trial.

Police say in January 2020, Buck Sexton Jr ambushed the victim in the 223 E. Main St., stabbing him three times, once in the arm and twice in the abdomen.

The victim was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment and survived his injuries.

Sexton is facing a maximum sentence of Life plus six years.