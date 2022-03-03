WOODBINE, Md. — A 24-year-old Carroll County man faces attempted murder charges after burning down his own trailer home.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Woodbine Village Mobile Home Park.

Witnesses reported seeing Milton Salguero-Vargus sitting outside the home as it was on fire.

He was still on scene when Sheriff's deputies arrived and was placed under arrest.

The fire engulfed a nearby shed before spreading to a second mobile home next door. That occupant was able to escape unharmed.

Vargus eventually admitted to purposely setting the fire during an interview with investigators.

He apparently shared the home with two other people who were not home at the time.

Officials released no motive in the case.

Vargus is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.