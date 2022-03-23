Carroll County drug dealer arrested on federal charges, second defendant still at large

CARROLL COUNTY — 30-year-old James Samms was arrested today for drug distribution conspiracy.

His associate, 33-year-old Rodney Gaines, remains a fugitive. The two have been charged in connection with a drug distribution conspiracy in the Westminster area of Carrol County, Maryland.

Law enforcement is continuing to search for Gaines and anyone with information on his location is asked to call "1-800-CALL-FBI."

300 law enforcement personnel and agents assisted in the arrest of Samms.

The two have these criminal complaint charges for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. This complaint was filed on March 21, 2022.

Gaines is believed to be the main source of supply for crack cocaine in the Carroll County area according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement watched numerous drug transactions between Gaines and Samms, even conducting controlled purchases at times. Officers watched a customer arrive at their drug stash house location and when they left, the customer was pulled over for a traffic violation. A K-9 searched the vehicle because of the customer's constant movement in the vehicle and nervous behavior.

After the search, 76.6 grams of cocaine and $756 were recovered.

The affidavit also shows Gaines buying firearms from a third party source. Investigators followed Dorsey on his way to the purchase and pulled him over after the transaction.

They recovered two handguns and three magazines of ammunition. Dorsey was then arrested.

This investigation is ongoing. If convicted, Gaines and Samms each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

