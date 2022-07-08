Carroll Community College forced to close Friday due to bomb threat

A bomb threat forced Carroll Community College to close early Friday.

Carroll County Sheriff's deputies were called just before noon to the Westminster campus, located on Washington Road.

After being evacuated, officials say the buildings on campus were searched and turned up "no evidence of a credible threat."

The college remained closed for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating to determine who made the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Herold at 410-386-5900 or email djherold@carrollcountymd.gov.