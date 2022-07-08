Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carroll Community College forced to close Friday due to bomb threat

Car collision involving three vehicles on Route 97
FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Car collision involving three vehicles on Route 97
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 14:44:03-04

A bomb threat forced Carroll Community College to close early Friday.

Carroll County Sheriff's deputies were called just before noon to the Westminster campus, located on Washington Road.

After being evacuated, officials say the buildings on campus were searched and turned up "no evidence of a credible threat."

The college remained closed for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating to determine who made the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Herold at 410-386-5900 or email djherold@carrollcountymd.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019