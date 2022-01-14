Carroll and Howard County units respond to hazmat scene at Mount Airy Police Department

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Several units from Carroll and Howard County responded to a hazmat scene in Mount Airy on Thursday.

According to officials, there was a hazardous material spill at the Mount Airy Police Station.

Upon arrival of Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company units, it was found that a mason jar of a hallucinogenic liquid had been accidentally dropped or knocked to the floor, breaking the jar, spilling contents throughout the evidence room.

The Carroll County Hazmat Team supported by MAVFC personnel arrived and began the cleanup.

There were no other civilians in the building at the time of the spill and it was determined that no persons had been exposed to the spilled liquid.

The Maryland Department of the Environment was contacted and occupants were advised to have a professional cleaning company further clean and sanitize the area.