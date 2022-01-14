Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carroll and Howard County units respond to hazmat scene at Mount Airy Police Department

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 22:08:11-05

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Several units from Carroll and Howard County responded to a hazmat scene in Mount Airy on Thursday.

According to officials, there was a hazardous material spill at the Mount Airy Police Station.

Upon arrival of Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company units, it was found that a mason jar of a hallucinogenic liquid had been accidentally dropped or knocked to the floor, breaking the jar, spilling contents throughout the evidence room.

The Carroll County Hazmat Team supported by MAVFC personnel arrived and began the cleanup.

There were no other civilians in the building at the time of the spill and it was determined that no persons had been exposed to the spilled liquid.

The Maryland Department of the Environment was contacted and occupants were advised to have a professional cleaning company further clean and sanitize the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019