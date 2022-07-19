Carnival Cruise Line introduces facial biometrics at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Carnival Cruise Lines introduces a new high tech security feature at the Port of Baltimore.

It will use facial scanning to verify passengers' identities.

Carnival says passengers will pause for a photo that will be compared to the traveler’s existing passport or visa photo in the department of homeland security's systems. The process takes about two seconds and is more than 98% accurate.

As of June this year, U.S. customs and border patrol says facial biometrics have prevented more than 1,500 impostors from illegally entering ports of entry into the United States.

