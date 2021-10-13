CarMax looking to fill more than 3,700 positions by end of 2021

BALTIMORE — CarMax will be hiring more than 60 positions in the Baltimore/Washington DC areas by the end of the year.

These roles are essential to the success of CarMax and have been created to support long-term career growth among associates in Baltimore/DC and its surrounding communities.

Positions include:

Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates

Customer Service Consultants, Assistants and Managers

Store Sales and Business Office Associates

Digital Technology, Product and Data Science

These local positions are part of CarMax’s plan to fill more than 3,700 positions nationwide by EOY.

CarMax offers competitive salaries, great benefits and a company culture centered around helping its people build careers.

In addition, CarMax also offers incredible perks such as tuition reimbursement and discounts on car purchases for the employees and their family members.

If you or someone that you know is interested, click here to apply.