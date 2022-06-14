Watch
Carjacking suspect in custody after assaulting victim that refused to give him a ride

Baltimore County Police
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Taskforce arrested and charged 35-year-old Charles Hoffman with carjacking, robbery, assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.

Detectives say that on June 12, around 3:45 p.m., Hoffman approached a person in the 5300 block of Nottingridge Road and asked them for a ride.

When that person refused, he assaulted them and stole their vehicle.

Hoffman was arrested on June 13, and is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

