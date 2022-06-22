Caribbean Carnival coming to Clifton Park this summer

BALTIMORE — If you can't make it to a Caribbean vacation this summer, Baltimore has you covered.

The 41st annual Caribbean Carnival is just a few weeks away.

On July 9 and 10 at Clifton Park, you can enjoy a traditional carnival parade with 20 plus bands and thousands of costumed paraders and performers.

Mayor Scott, along with the carnival executive committee and Jamaican tourism board, announced the festival today.

"Come out, enjoy the food, enjoy the music, enjoy the dancing as I did as a little boy and still do as a grown man, to make sure that you are partaking in one of Baltimore's most treasured events," said Scott.

The announcement also had a preview of what type of things you'll see at the carnival.

The festivities bring masqueraders from all over to as close the city.

2019's celebration saw over 35,000 spectators.