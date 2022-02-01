Car thefts rapidly rising in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Baltimore County Police are seeing an increase in car thefts.

To date there have been 111.

They say in half of the cases owners left their keys inside their vehicles.

In 60-percent, the vehicles were left unlocked.

Their advice to owners is to remain vigilant and be aware of your surroundings, always take your keys, and never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied.

"Lot of times during this time of year we have warm up thefts people dont want to be cold again would you rather be cold and have your car or be cold and not have your car,” said Detective Trae Corbin.

Police say it only takes a couple of seconds for a vehicle to be stolen.

They also say stolen vehicles are not always used for joy rides.

