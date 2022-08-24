Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.

Someone operating an SUV allegedly opened fire on another vehicle between Shawan and Belfast Roads in Cockeysville, around 10:40pm.

No one was injured during the incident.

SEE ALSO: More gunfire on Maryland highways

Although police have no motive, they believe road rage was involved.

There is no information on the suspect's vehicle at this time.

If you know or saw anything, call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2706 or email douglas.forrester@maryland.gov.