Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday

Police suspect road rage
cracked road surface tight shot
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Cracks have been filled over time on a surface road near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on May 27, 2022.
cracked road surface tight shot
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 13:52:19-04

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.

Someone operating an SUV allegedly opened fire on another vehicle between Shawan and Belfast Roads in Cockeysville, around 10:40pm.

No one was injured during the incident.

SEE ALSO: More gunfire on Maryland highways

Although police have no motive, they believe road rage was involved.

There is no information on the suspect's vehicle at this time.

If you know or saw anything, call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2706 or email douglas.forrester@maryland.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019