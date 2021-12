PIKESVILLE, Md. — A car crashed through the front of a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Pikesville on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2pm at the Woodholme Center location off the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road.

Baltimore County Police said the driver was parked and accidentally accelerated, causing the car to go through the glass storefront.

No one was injured.

There was also no reported structural damage to the building.