Car crashes into new hibachi restaurant in Towson

Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 18, 2022
TOWSON, Md.  — A car was seen crashed into a new hibachi restaurant that is having its grand opening at a Towson shopping center.

It happened this morning at York Road Plaza, off of York Road just north of Walker Avenue, near the city line.

No details were immediately available about why the crash occurred. The car was seen crashed through the door of Hibachi Express Japanese Grill, which recently opened at the edge of the shopping center.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

