BALTIMORE — Early Friday morning, around 12:55 a.m., officers were on the scene of a crash in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard.

The investigation showed that a 2013 Dodge Pickup truck struck a 2015 Acura TL that was traveling west in the same block.

After colliding with the Acura, the driver of the truck lost control and struck six parked vehicles. The driver and his passenger were not injured.

Both remained at the scene and no citations were issued. Additionally, no one was arrested.