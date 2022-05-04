Car belonging to missing Elkridge man found abandoned in Baltimore County

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing since April 7 in Elkridge.

According to police, 32-year-old Bernado LeConte was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned in Baltimore County.

He is 5 feet 8 inches, 220 pounds with short black hair and tattoos on his neck.

While his address is on Ducketts Lane in Elkridge, he is known to frequent Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.