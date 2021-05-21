Capricia's Sweet Treats is cooking up some business

ROSEDALE, Md. — If you have ever been lucky enough to attend a Sean Combs, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Love party…there was always a mystery. Who made these?

Mystery solved.

A Baltimore School for the Arts grad is now baking up the business world from Rosedale. Capricia Sumpter created her website from scratch and is using her own recipes to make our world sweeter.

"Right now we are just making sweets, but I want to do more to make people feel happy and loved,” she said.

Sumpter can make a mean banana pudding and you can learn more about her right here.