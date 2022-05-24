Watch
Campus Police investigating shots fired near the University of Maryland

Posted at 5:44 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 17:44:07-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland Police are investigating shots fired off campus in the 3500 block of Campus Drive.

The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area. They were last seen heading south on Baltimore Avenue, passing Guilford Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident.

