HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A police report has been filed after a campaign sign was destroyed and stolen in Howard County.

Police confirmed they are investigating a sign promoting Howard County Executive candidate Allan Kittleman was ripped off its wooden frame.

Kittleman is challenging Howard Ball in the November election.

A video sent to WMAR-2 News shows a person in a gray car steal the sign and put it in the trunk of their car.