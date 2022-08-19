Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Camp Open Arms: Summer camp helps children with limb differences

Camp Open Arms: Summer camp helps children with limb differences
Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 5.40.14 PM.png
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 17:48:42-04

MONKTON, Md. — Summer camp is all about having fun, making memories and of course putting that endless supply of childhood energy to good use.

Camp Open Arms in Monkton, in Baltimore County, is helping children with limb differences do exactly that.

The camp provides a safe and supportive environment for the children, featuring a week of activities from dance classes to a dunk tank.

They will tell you themselves they just can't get enough.

"We've also done rope course a lot, that's one of my favorite things," camper Anna Lotz said. "It's so fun and it's really nice to be with people who are like you and so you don't feel like I am the only one here who has this problem why am I always. You don't feel lonely, basically it's just fun to see people like you. "

Each day at the camp has a theme.

Friday’s theme was Pirates of the Caribbean.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019