Camp Open Arms: Summer camp helps children with limb differences

MONKTON, Md. — Summer camp is all about having fun, making memories and of course putting that endless supply of childhood energy to good use.

Camp Open Arms in Monkton, in Baltimore County, is helping children with limb differences do exactly that.

The camp provides a safe and supportive environment for the children, featuring a week of activities from dance classes to a dunk tank.

They will tell you themselves they just can't get enough.

"We've also done rope course a lot, that's one of my favorite things," camper Anna Lotz said. "It's so fun and it's really nice to be with people who are like you and so you don't feel like I am the only one here who has this problem why am I always. You don't feel lonely, basically it's just fun to see people like you. "

Each day at the camp has a theme.

Friday’s theme was Pirates of the Caribbean.