Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Heroin-related and fentanyl-related items were found at the woman's house, and detectives learned she was caring for four other young children, ages 8, 7, 6, and 4.

Cambridge Police Department said Tuesday they arrested Ra’Jame Charaka Za’Guan Cooper at a hospital in Dorchester County after her 17-month-old child was possibly exposed to drugs at a home on Hubert Street.

The child was taken to the hospital. All five of the children have been placed with a relative, said police.

Police executed a search warrant at Cooper's house, where they found evidence of drug use, including packaging and materials used for heroin and fentanyl.

Cooper has been charged with five counts of neglecting a child, and is being held without bond.

Police said further charges may be pending.