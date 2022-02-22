Police: Cambridge man caught exposing himself multiple times in public

EASTON, Md. — A Cambridge man is in custody facing five counts of indecent exposure.

Police say 41-year-old Jakobra K. Jenkins was caught exposing himself in front of women in public, on at least five occasions.

All the incidents were reported in Easton between November 28 and December 30 of last year.

The latest, at the end of December, happened in front of employees at a Burger King Drive-Thru.

About two weeks earlier, officers were called to the 200 block of Peachblossom Road where a woman noticed a man staring at her behind some bushes.

Another woman reported a similar incident that same day near the Washington Street Pub.

Then two weeks prior, another report — this time in the 100 block of North Harrison Street.

Two women reported seeing the man exposed as they walked by. The same suspect turned up again that same day outside a nearby restaurant.

On February 10 police searched Jenkins' home and car, where they found evidence they say linked him to all five incidents.

