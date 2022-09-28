Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland

BALTIMORE — There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore.

"Lioness" stars Zoe Saldana, and is being directed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of "yellowstone."

There are casting calls at the Maritime Conference Center in Linthicum Heights this Saturday and at Ramada Plaza in Hagerstown on Sunday.

According to the casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.

The casting calls are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you are selected, you'll get paid but will be required to take a covid test.

"Lioness' is an action thriller series based on a real CIA program. It will air on paramount plus.

The series is due out next year.