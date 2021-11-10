Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation opens 100th park

BALTIMORE — The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has opened its 100th youth development park in the country.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation cut the ribbon on BGE Field presented by Kelly Benefits at Reedbird Park Wednesday morning.

The state-of-the-art park is on the corner of Hanover Street and Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill in Baltimore City. It was built in collaboration with South Baltimore Gateway Partnership and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

BGE Field presented by Kelly Benefits at Reedbird Park is the foundation's 16th youth development park in Maryland.

"We didn’t set out to build fields in the very beginning of the foundation, we got involved in it because we saw a need for kids to have safe places outside to have our program. So when we started building fields, one built into two, two built into ten, 20," said Cal Ripken Jr. "We’ve built fields all over the country, but it’s really good to celebrate. The first one was at memorial stadium and the 100th one is right here in Baltimore."

The multi-use field will be used for soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball, and softball. It has lights and bleachers for rec leagues and other after school youth programs.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has more than twenty more parks in development.