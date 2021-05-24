BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, BGE unveil electric vehicle chargers

LINTHICUM, Md. — Ten years ago, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport unveiled ten electric vehicle charging stations in its daily and hourly garages, on Monday, four more were unveiled.

Maryland transportation leaders and Baltimore Gas and Electric officials unveiled the state-of-the-art DC fast-charging stations at BWI’s cell phone lot Monday.

The stations will allow motorists to charge their electric vehicles while waiting for passengers to arrive at the airport. They provide up to an 80% charge in as little as 15 minutes.

“This is another example of our work to make Maryland a national leader in electric vehicle infrastructure,” said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Greg Slater. “These new fast-charging stations at BWI Marshall Airport will help ensure that we have the charging capacity to serve our state’s residents and visitors.”

BWI and BGE are also working to place six additional charging stations in the airport’s rideshare lot.

The stations are part of BGE’s EVsmart Program Public Charging Network. The partnership, which launched in 2019, between the company and state and local governments was created to expand access to EV charging stations throughout central Maryland.

The program will install 500 chargers by the end of 2023.

