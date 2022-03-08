BWI Airport to link service to and from New Haven, Conn.

BALTIMORE — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport announced that Avelo Airlines will start service from New Haven, Conn. on May 20.

Avelo will operate five weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport, the airline’s East Coast base. The airline will add a sixth day of service in mid-June.

“BWI Marshall Airport has a reputation for convenient, friendly and efficient service, and we’re excited to share that hospitality with Avelo customers,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr.

Avelo Airlines is a new low fare carrier that began operations in 2021. The airline will utilize Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the new route. Avelo currently serves 18 destinations across the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to our market,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “Avelo will offer low fares and convenient access, and will boost tourism to Maryland and the entire National Capital region. We remain committed to growing our air service portfolio and adding new travel options for our customers.”

“BWI — say hello to Avelo,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Avelo’s unmatched convenience and affordability makes getting to Southern Connecticut and the New York metropolitan region easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming the National Capital region to our expanding network of popular destinations.”

Avelo Airlines is the third new airline scheduled to launch service at BWI Marshall Airport in 2022. PLAY will add international service to Reykjavik, Iceland on April 20. Icelandair will introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.