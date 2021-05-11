Watch
Businessman Mike Rosenbaum joins 2022 Democratic primary race for Governor

Posted at 10:39 AM, May 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — Montgomery County native and businessman Mike Rosenbaum is throwing his hat in the 2022 Maryland Governor's race.

According to his campaign, Rosenbaum served as an economist in the Clinton Administration and spent time in the State Department.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Rosenbaum clerked for Judge Diana Gribbon Motz of the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and practiced law at Hogan & Hartson.

Now, the Democratic candidate runs two companies he founded called Catalyte and Arena which he says "uses data to identify potential, regardless of where people are from, who they are or who they know."

Rosenbaum joins a primary field that already includes Comptroller Peter Franchot and former U.S. education secretary John B. King.

