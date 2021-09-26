Businesses owners showcase crafts and skills on 'Black Wall Street"

BALTIMORE — No need to travel; there's a "Black wall street" in Baltimore.

Here's a look at the set up.

Different business owners set up booths showcasing their crafts and skills.

More than 100 business owners showed up to the event on Saturday

Mayor Brandon Scott says events like this are a great way for the community to support small businesses.

"It shows the true spirit of Baltimore. No matter what folks say about our city we come together for things like this. Businesses are here to support each other...They're not just competition. It shows that no matter what we've been through the last year and a half, almost two years that we can come together as a community and invest in ourselves."

This is the third year "Black wall street" has taken place here in Baltimore.