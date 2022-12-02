Businesses in Sykesville imploring residents to "shop small"

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Novelty items from around the world fill Revive & Company on Main Street in Sykesville where holiday shopping will account for a large portion of the business’s annual sales.

“Easily half. Easily half,” says Owner Mary Vaccarino who adds the biggest challenge has been escalating shipping costs. “Actually, the items that I chose last January for this Christmas, the shipping is instead of 15 percent, it’s up to 30, 35, sometimes 40 percent. It makes it a challenge to keep my prices reasonable, but we try our best.”

The 12 Hours of Christmas event kicks off the buying season here in earnest.

“It’s like that Black Friday feel when everybody is out shopping together and even though it’s crowded and busy, they’re all having a really good time,” said Jane Linde, the co-owner of Tri Sport Junction.

Like other small businesses across the country, many have struggled to survive in recent years.

The 20 or so merchants here along Main Street in Sykesville all pulled together during the pandemic and say they’re proud of the fact they didn’t lose a single business.

Now, they are imploring customers from near and far to "Shop Small’ in hopes that it will make a big difference in their small community.

“I think you miss it if you don’t come and see it,” said Samantha Buchanan of Pasadena who has participated in this event three years in a row. “If you don’t see it online, you can’t appreciate what they have hanging in the windows and the niche projects that they have. It’s so niche it’s special.”

“I totally agree,” said Faith Corcoran of Arnold. “I can’t wait to have a few cocktails and spend some money.”

The 12 Hours of Christmas runs through 10:00 Friday night, and on Saturday, December 3, the town will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony complete with a visit from Santa.

