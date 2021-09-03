Businesses and property owners start massive cleanup after Annapolis storm

As quickly as this weeks storm hit Annapolis, the recovery efforts began—-but it is going to be a long road ahead.

The Huckes’ dropped their car off at

The day after the remnants of Ida ripped through Annapolis— the streets slowly clearing and people able to come pick up some belongings.

The Hucke family had just made the final payment on their truck and took it in for a windshield replacement and were getting ready to pick it up.

“They call us at about 10 to say it’s ready,” said Bill Hucke. “She said let’s go, I said you have to drive into Annapolis later anyway let’s just wait and go later. By the time we were ready to go everything was rolling and the tornado warnings started.”

The storm made a b line through this chunk of West Street seemingly ending just after this Safelite Auto-glass where their truck was sitting in the parking lot.

“I’m telling you there wasn’t even a door ding in it. It was perfect, it was,” said Natalie Hucke.

Lilly Majai runs a screen scripting and car wrapping company that was badly damaged by the storm.

She’s thankful her employees— who were inside at the time— are okay.

“We don’t know if our machines are okay,” Majai said. “We don’t know when we will open back up because you can see on the roof, it’s a concrete roof, but there’s a lot of holes. It’s a lot of water damage. We don’t know when we will be open. I’m looking at another place to rent temporarily because my employees have families.”

If you’re in need of help the city gave wants you to call 410-260-2211.