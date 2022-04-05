Shattered bus shelter draws attention on Northern Parkway

BALTIMORE — A destroyed bus shelter at Baltimore's prominent Northern Parkway/York Road intersection drew some attention last week - and MTA has already paid about $15,000 to replace it.

What happened too this Bus stop Northern Parkway on York Road pic.twitter.com/f9L9EH72nX — manny locke (@realmannynation) March 27, 2022

The shelter's glass was seen completely shattered, its supporting columns bent over, the bench broken, the roof fallen down, and a trash can knocked over. Glass covered the sidewalk.

Baltimore City police confirmed that a two-vehicle crash happened at the location at about 5:42 a.m. on March 27.

Northern Pkwy York Rd Bus Shelter replace after being Destroyed 03-27 What Caused this? Tire marks? What’s your guess? @WMAR2News had update on web site pic.twitter.com/W9MjE4kXrI — manny locke (@realmannynation) April 5, 2022

A spokesperson said: "The cause of the crash is unknown. The caller reported hearing the crash before notifying police."

Maryland Transit Administration directed questions to city police.

An MTA spokesperson did confirm that replacing a shelter like that costs about $15,000.