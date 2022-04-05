Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shattered bus shelter draws attention on Northern Parkway

Bus shelter destroyed at Northern Pkwy/York
WMAR Manny Locke
Bus shelter destroyed at Northern Pkwy/York<br/>
Bus shelter destroyed at Northern Pkwy/York
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:19:15-04

BALTIMORE — A destroyed bus shelter at Baltimore's prominent Northern Parkway/York Road intersection drew some attention last week - and MTA has already paid about $15,000 to replace it.

The shelter's glass was seen completely shattered, its supporting columns bent over, the bench broken, the roof fallen down, and a trash can knocked over. Glass covered the sidewalk.

Baltimore City police confirmed that a two-vehicle crash happened at the location at about 5:42 a.m. on March 27.

A spokesperson said: "The cause of the crash is unknown. The caller reported hearing the crash before notifying police."

Maryland Transit Administration directed questions to city police.

An MTA spokesperson did confirm that replacing a shelter like that costs about $15,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019