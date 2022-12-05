Burglars strike Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Images provided by the Harford County Sheriff's Office show at least four suspects who entered the Emmorton Professional Center on Laurel Bush Road in Bel Air last week, leaving paint splattered in the courtyard and causing havoc throughout the building for nearly two hours.

“It’s unsettling in the fact that here we have young kids and we’ve had numerous problems,” said Denise McKinney who works in the center. “[It’s] the reason we have a fence around the whole thing. It is very unsettling, because you have computers set up with private information, not that the kids probably wouldn’t be getting into that, but you don’t know. You don’t know what’s going on. Why? Why? Why?”

Along with some general mischief, the budding bandits also made off with as many as a hundred keys to virtually every door in the building.

“It obviously wrecks the peace of mind of the employees there too, because 'How did they get in there?’ And now you have to change locks and there’s a lot of other monetary factors that come into play,” said Major Eric Gonzalez of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Tenants say this isn’t the first time vandals have struck the office park in the last year, and the costs associated with it now have risen up into the tens of thousands of dollars.

The cost of replacing every lock and key this time, and when what may have been the same vandals hit the center months ago, they left faucets running upstairs, which flooded offices below and in addition to those repairs, the owners of the building had to install the security system, which produced the pictures of the suspects in this latest incident.

“We’ve all been kids. We’ve done stuff,” said Ethan Estevez who also works inside the complex. “But at the same time, it’s kids nowadays, there’s a line that they have crossed and once it starts interfering with professional environments and our workspaces, it does have an impact.”

If you can identify any of the suspects, you’re asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.