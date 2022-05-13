'Burgers and Bands' event in Anne Arundel County brings awareness to mental health, suicide

As a parent, we never want our child to fail at anything, except one thing — suicide.

Ann Wilson Brennan has been brave enough to come out of the darkness and share her story of almost losing her son Ethan to suicide.

When she went public, she quickly learned she was not alone.

“We are seeing more suicides, but we are seeing more people asking for help especially our young kids," Brennan shared.

Back in 2017, Brennan decided to put on a music festival to raise awareness for mental health.

The event is now a must attend event at the Severna Park Tap House.

It is called "Burgers and Bands."

More than 25 bands will hit the stage starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 8 p.m. on Sunday.