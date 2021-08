BALTIMORE — 79.2 percent of Maryland adults have gotten at least one shot.

But only 54.2 percent of Baltimore City can say the same.

For the next five weeks, the city's seeing if fast food can help boost their numbers.

Sunday through Tuesday there will be vaccine clinics outside four Burger Kings in the city.

One clinic will be during the lunch rush from 11a.m. to 2p.m., while the rest will be from 2p.m. to 6p.m.

More than 3.6 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated.